Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 29, 2018

“Citizen Rose,” E!, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Rose McGowan’s documentary series begins with a two-hour special this week with four more episodes to follow this spring. One of the first people to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment, the series follows McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto, “Brave,” for release. It also details her art, the #RoseArmy, her special punk brand of activism and the music she makes to heal.

“Mom,” CBS, Thursday, 9 p.m.

The CBS sitcom will air its 100th episode this week. In the episode, Christy (Anna Farris) must deal with her car dying, as well as Bonnie (Allison Janney) refusing to let Adam (William Fichtner) loan her money for a new one.

“Altered Carbon,” Netflix, Fri. (CRITICS’ PICK)

The main conceit of this slow-building but satisfying series is that people can download their consciousness into a series of bodies, or “sleeves,” indefinitely. For much of “Altered Carbon,” Takashi Kovacs, a former soldier turned private detective, is played by Joel Kinnaman, but a former iteration is played by Will Yun Lee; both bring palpable strengths to the role. The drama can be a bit derivative (spotting the homages to “The Matrix” and the works of Philip K. Dick won’t be hard) and the set-up (as with many Netflix series) can be a little plodding, but as it progresses through its 10 episodes, “Altered Carbon” begins to find its own groove, and is often strongest when it leans on the laconic humor of its hero and the emotional underpinnings of its premise. The dramatic momentum picks up in the second half of the season, and those later episodes contain scenes of Renee Elise Goldsberry and Dichen Lachman kicking ass in several crackling action scenes. It’s worth sticking out the slower sections of the season for those sequences alone, and for an array of solid supporting performances from James Purefoy, Matt Frewer, Chris Conner, Ato Essandoh and Tamara Taylor.

“2 Dope Queens,” HBO, Friday, 11:30 p.m.

The hit comedy podcast featuring Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, comes to HBO as a series of four themed hour-long specials directed by Tig Notaro. In the first episode, Jon Stewart joins the Queens to share early memories of living in New York, and Phoebe and Jessica test Jon’s pizza knowledge. In addition, comedians Michelle Buteau, Mark Normand, and Baron Vaughn will appear.