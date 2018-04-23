Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 23, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns for Season 2 and Kevin James drops his first comedy special in almost two decades.

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018,” CBS, Monday, 10 p.m.

James Corden will host his third primetime special, which will feature a brand new “Carpool Karaoke,” “Crosswalk the Musical” and Corden’s favorite moments from his late-night talk show from the past year.

“Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up,” Netflix, Tuesday

The “King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait” star will release his first stand up special in 17 years this week. James will cover topics including awkward fan photos, how encores in the entertainment industry are insincere, annoying food allergies, and the unique abilities that his children possess.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu, Wednesday

The Emmy Award-winning drama returns for its second season, releasing the first two episodes with subsequent episodes released once per week for the remainder of the 13-episode season. In the season, Offred’s pregnancy drives her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

“Archer: Danger Island,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the new season of the long-running animated comedy, Sterling Archer returns as a semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot on the South Pacific island of Mitimotu in 1939. While the rest of the world is concerned about the impending Second World War, Archer is only concerned with who’s buying his next drink.