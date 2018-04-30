Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 30, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Good Girls” concludes its first season while “Dear White People” debuts its second.

“Good Girls,” NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

The new crime drama will air its first season finale this week. In the episode, the ladies scramble to try to take down Rio. A kidney becomes available for Sara, but Ruby and Stan don’t have the money to pay for it. The three women hatch a plan that will solve both problems, one that involves returning to the scene of their first crime.

“John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” Netflix, Tuesday

Stand up comedian John Mulaney relays stories from his childhood and his time on “SNL,” eviscerates the value of college and laments getting older in this new comedy special.

“Unsolved: The Murder of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.,” USA, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

In the finale of this limited series that explores the deaths of the two iconic rapper, the task force and Russell Poole chase down their final leads.

“Dear White People,” Netflix, Friday

The series based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed film returns for its second season. The series takes place at a fictional, predominantly white Ivy League university where a group of black students tries to navigate the school’s landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, and political correctness.

“Sweetbitter” & “Vida,” Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Starz will debut two new series back-to-back this week. “Sweetbitter” is based on Stephanie Danler’s novel about a 22-year-old woman who, shortly after arriving in New York, lands a job at a celebrated downtown restaurant. “Vida” focuses on two Mexican-American sisters from East LA. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity.