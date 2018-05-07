Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 7, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Big Bang Theory” celebrates a wedding and “Barry” and “Atlanta” air their finales.

“The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, Thursday, 8 p.m.

In the Season 11 finale, Amy’s parents and Sheldon’s family arrive for the wedding. Everybody is focused on making sure all goes according to plan, everyone except the bride and groom.

“Atlanta,” FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.

The second season finale of Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning series airs this week.

“Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist,” Netflix, Friday

This four-part docuseries tells the true story of Erie, Pennsylvania in 2013, where a robbery gone wrong and a terrifying public murder capture the nation’s attention. A bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts, and lawbreakers play cat-and-mouse with the FBI. Eventually, a middle-aged mastermind named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, once a town beauty but now a woman grappling with mental illness, is arrested.

“Patrick Melrose,” Showtime, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this five-part limited series based on the acclaimed Patrick Melrose series of semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St. Aubyn. The series looks at the protagonist’s odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood to his survival as an adult.

“Barry,” HBO, Sunday 10:45 p.m.

In the first season finale of Bill Hader’s acclaimed dark comedy series, Barry vows to give up his life of crime, once and for all. Meanwhile, Moss and her team close in on a major arrest with hopes of finally cracking the Madison case.