Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 26, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Atlanta” returns for its much-anticipated second season and the Academy Awards will crown the best films of the year.

“Good Girls,” NBC, Monday, 10 p.m.

Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman star in this new NBC drama. When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.,” USA Network, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

The 10-part limited series on the murders of two of the most famous rappers of all time premieres this week. The show chronicles the dual police investigations of Detective Greg Kading and Detective Russell Poole into the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G.

“The Looming Tower,” Wedneday, Hulu

Based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name, this mini-series traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. It also follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, D.C., the counter-terrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively, as they travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal.

“Atlanta,” FX, Thursday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

The second season comes out of the gate as assured as the first season, if not more so. Few shows do a better job of creating a distinctive atmosphere, one that mixes bemusement, frustration and existential wonder and dread with a profound and witty understanding of its characters and the obstacles they face. Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield and Bryan Tyree Henry — who form the trio at the core of this comedy about an aspiring rapper — are one of the most skilled ensembles around, and they are simply a joy to watch. “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” — which is set during the pre-holiday months in which thefts are common — makes the men’s attempts to find success or just financial stability fascinating, even as it questions what “making it” even means.

90th Annual Academy Awards, ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The Oscars return to name the best of the best in film for the year. This year’s most nominated films include “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkrik,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Lady Bird,” and “Get Out.”