Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 14, 2018

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, several shows will air their series finales due to a recent string of cancellations, and the second season of “13 Reasons Why” debuts.

“Lucifer,” Monday, 8 p.m., Fox

In the show’s series finale, shocked by someone’s death, Chloe, Lucifer and the rest of the team work together to investigate and take down the killer. Then, Lucifer has an epiphany, Maze decides to mend a broken friendship, and Chloe finally sees the truth

“Superior Donuts,” Monday, 9 p.m., CBS

In the show’s series finale, an armed robbery at the donut shop prompts Arthur, Franco and Sofia to make life-changing decisions about their futures.

“Rise,” Tuesday, 9 p.m., NBC

In the show’s series finale, During opening night of “Spring Awakening” personal crises and dilemmas percolate in the wings backstage as Simon struggles to overcome his biggest fear, Lilette withholds a huge development from Robbie, Robbie has a momentous breakthrough, and Tracey draws a line in the sand. Over the course of one evening, decisions are made that will change Lou and Stanton Drama forever.

“Alex Inc.,” Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., ABC

In the show’s series finale, after a company offers Alex money to expand the business, he worries his business is ruining his relationship with Rooni and the children and makes an important decision about the future. And with the future looking bright for the company, Deirdre and Eddie bring on a famous podcast producer.

“Designated Survivor,” Wednesday, 10 p.m., ABC

In the show’s series finale, As President Kirkman continues to deal with the turmoil surrounding the hacker and Congressional investigation, a natural disaster threatens the lives of two White House staffers. Meanwhile, Kirkman’s closest allies are surprised when the president makes an announcement no one saw coming

“13 Reasons Why,” Friday, Netflix

Netflix will release the second season of the controversial series this week. Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

“Once Upon a Time,” Friday, 8 p.m., ABC

In the conclusion of the show’s two-part series finale, as the residents of Hyperion Heights celebrate the breaking of the curse, Henry is visited by Wish Rumple, who’s hatched an evil plan to use Ella and Lucy to keep Weaver from destroying the Dark One powers. In order to stop him, Henry, Roni, Weaver and Rogers must travel to the Wish Realm, home to versions of some of our most beloved and fearsome characters. In a flashback, a discouraged Young Henry is visited by Wish Rumple and offered a deal that could have tragic consequences.