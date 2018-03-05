Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 5, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“The Bachelor,” ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

The 22nd season of the long-running reality series concludes with a three-hour finale. This season’s bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., will make his final decision between the remaining two bachelorettes, Becca K. and Lauren B.

“Life Sentence,” The CW, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Lucy Hale stars in this new CW drama. Hale will play Stella, a woman who has spent the past eight years living her life to the fullest because she was dying from a terminal illness. But when she finds that she has been cured, she must face the consequences of many decisions she made in that time, including marrying a total stranger.

“Jessica Jones,” Netflix, Thursday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Season 2 of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” does all it needs to — which is to say, it brings Ritter’s fantastic interpretation of Jessica Jones back to TV, with every ounce of shadowed malice and explosive desire on display. Ritter’s Jessica is a gender-bending mishmash of noir character traits — femme fatale and hardboiled detective rolled into one, with the dank P.I. office and effortless smudged eyeliner to prove it. Reinterpreting these roles — and making them undeniably romantic, as befits the jazzy theme music that wafts into each episode — is not particularly easy; with each scene, Ritter has to sell a character that is an inherent ball of contradictions as a recognizable, appealing whole. She makes it a breeze, playing Jessica with a contained, slouching energy that belies her readiness to snap. (Read the full review here)

“Sneaky Pete,” Amazon, Friday

In the new season, Marius (Giovanni Ribisi) is on the verge of starting fresh, when two thugs, believing he is Pete, threaten to kill the family unless he takes them to Pete’s estranged mother Maggie (Jane Adams) and the millions she stole from their mysterious employer.

“American Idol,” ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

The iconic singing competition series makes it debut on ABC. New judges panel Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie set out on a journey across the nation to discover a new crop of the best singers the country has to offer.