Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 12, 2018

“The Bachelor Winter Games,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

In this new series, the bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Romantic dates will test the bachelors’ and bachelorettes’ perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences.

“Everything Sucks!” Netflix, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

Once in a while, it’s possible to watch a show find its bearings in real time, as is the case with this half-hour comedy. At first, it resembles the gawky, ungainly and inexperienced teenagers it depicts — there are lots of awkward tonal collisions, and some characters and situations that are a little too cartoonish to work. “Everything Sucks!” also seems, at first glance, to be an unholy combination of “American Vandal,” “13 Reasons Why” and “Stranger Things” — it’s set at a high school among members of an AV Club, so there’s more than a little “Freaks and Geeks” in the mix as well. But as it develops and begins takings its characters’ emotional dilemmas and growing pains more seriously, the show calms down, finds its sweet spot and became more than the sum of its influences. The final few episodes of the season are keepers — and if you make it that far, you’re likely to be glad you did.

“Zombies,” Disney Channel, Friday, 8 p.m.

This Disney Channel original musical is set in the fictitious world of Seabrook 50 years after a zombie apocalypse. Today, the zombies pose no threat but are required to live in Zombietown, an isolated, rundown community. When zombies are finally allowed to enroll in Seabrook High School, zombie Zed, who is determined to play football, meets freshman Addison who dreams of being a cheerleader.

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” Netflix, Sunday

Joel McHale returns to TV in this weekly half-hour topical series. It will feature celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and video clips from TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture, and every corner of the internet.