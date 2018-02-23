You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: Winter Olympics Slide Week-to-Week on Thursday

This Thursday’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics was up compared to this Wednesday in the Nielsen ratings, but down from the previous Thursday.

In metered market households, this Thursday’s coverage of the Olympics drew a combined 12.0 rating on NBC and NBC Sports Network. This Wednesday’s coverage drew an 11.1 rating, the second-worst for the 2018 Olympics thus far. So Thursday was up approximately 8 percent night-to-night. But last Thursday’s coverage drew a 13.0, meaning this week was down approximately 8 percent from last week.

In the fast affiliate ratings, this Thursday’s coverage on NBC drew a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.9 million viewers. That does not include West Coast viewership or those who watched on NBC Sports Network or NBC’s streaming platforms. That is also down from last Thursday’s preliminary numbers, which initially drew a 3.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers. Total audience delivery data for Thursday will be available later today.

Only ABC aired original programming against the Olympics. “The Bachelor Winter Games” finale drew a 0.7 and 3.2 million viewers, even with its performance last week. The reunion special immediately after the finale drew a 0.6 and 2.7 million.

