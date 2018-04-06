TV Ratings: ‘Will & Grace’ Finale Ties Season Low

The season finale of NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” failed to see any lift over last week’s numbers in the Nielsen overnight ratings.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Will & Grace” averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers, even with its season low in the demo that it hit last week and down slightly from the season low in total viewers from last week, 3.7 million. The first season of the revived series averaged a 1.5 and 5.5 million viewers, with NBC having already renewed the show for a second and third season.

Earlier on NBC, “Superstore” (0.8, 3.2 million) was even, while “AP Bio” (0.6, 2.3 million) ticked up in viewers. After “Will & Grace,” “Champions” (0.5, 1.95 million) was even, as was “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.4 million).

“Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6, 6.8 million) held steady on ABC, while “Station 19” (1.0, 5.1 million) hit a new low. “Scandal” (0.9, 3.9 million) ticked up in the demo.

On CBS, “Big Bang Theory” (2.3, 12.7 million) and “Young Sheldon” (1.9, 11.6 million) were steady and were also the top shows of the night in both measures. “Mom” (1.4, 8.5 million), “Life in Pieces” (0.9, 6.2 million), and “SWAT” (0.8, 5.1 million) were all even.

For Fox, “Gotham” (0.7, 2.5 million) was even, and “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.7 million) ticked up in viewers.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 1.9 million) was down from last week, while “Arrow” (0.4, 1.4 million) was up in viewers.

CBS led the night with a 1.3 rating and 8.2 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 5.2 million viewers. NBC was third with a 0.8 and 3.6 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.6 million.