TV Ratings: Vikings-Saints Games Drives Big Numbers for Fox

The overrun of the NFL matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints powered Fox’s Sunday lineup to substantial gains, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The final portion of the game drew a 10.5 rating and 34.5 million viewers to Fox. Pending updates, each of Fox’s Sunday shows hit season highs. They are as follows: “The Simpsons” (3.5, 8.6 million), ” Bob’s Burgers” (2.2, 5.1 million), “Family Guy” (1.7, 3.9 million), “The Last Man on Earth” (1.3, 3.7 million).

On CBS, “60 Minutes” (0.8, 7.6 million) and the finale of “Wisdom of the Crowd” (0.7, 5.9 million) were even. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (1.0, 9 million) and “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 7.1 million) both ticked up in both measures.

On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.2, 5.9 million) dipped in the demo. The first new episode of “Shark Tank” (1.3, 5.3 million) was up, hitting a season high in total viewers. The second episode (1.2, 4.7 million) was up in the timeslot from the previous week.

On NBC, “Dateline NBC” drew a 0.6 and 4.3 million viewers. A presentation of the film “Ride Along” drew a 0.7 and 2.4 million.

Fox topped the night with a 6.3 and 19.6 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.1 but third in viewers with 5.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.8 but second in viewers with 7.4 million. NBC was fourth with a 0.6 and 3.4 million viewers.