TV Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Tops Slow Wednesday

A new episode of “Survivor” was the top show on broadcast Wednesday night.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Survivor” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.2 million viewers, even with its performance last week. It was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night, pending updates.

Later on CBS, after a repeat of “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.7 million) was up slightly in total viewers.

On ABC, a special episode of “Speechless” at 8 drew a 0.9 and 4.1 million viewers. A second episode at 8:30 drew a 0.9 and 3.7 million. A new episode of “American Housewife” (1.0, 3.6 million) was down in total viewers, while “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 3.7 million) ticked up in the demo.

On Fox, “The X-Files” (0.8, 2.99 million) was down in both measures. “9-1-1” (1.6, 6.5 million) was even.

For NBC, “The Blacklist” (0.9, 5.5 million) ticked down in the demo. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6 million) was even, as was “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.6 million).

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.2 million) was down in the demo, while “Life Sentence” (0.2, 0.62 million) was even.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.2 but finished third in total viewers with 4.7 million. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 1.1 each. CBS was narrowly first in viewers with 6.2 million. NBC was third with 6 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.9 and 3.7 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 0.9 million viewers.