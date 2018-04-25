TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Repeats Top Everything But ‘The Voice’

With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night.

Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million.

As previously stated, only “The Voice” topped “Roseanne” in the demo, averaging a 1.5 rating and 9.1 millon viewers from 8-9 p.m., compared to the 1.3 and 6.2 million that “Roseanne” averaged in the same hour. “The Voice” was also steady with its performance last week.

After “Roseanne,” a special episode of “Deception” (0.8, 3.2 million) was up in the demo versus it’s previous Sunday episode.

After “The Voice,” “Rise” (0.8, 4.4 million) was even. “Chicago Med” (0.9, 6.1 million) was down in the demo.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (0.9, 4.3 million) was up. “LA to Vegas” (0.6, 2.1 million) and “New Girl” (0.6, 1.6 million) were even.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.6, 1.9 million) slipped in the demo. The season premiere of “The 100” (0.4, 1.4 million) was steady in the demo with last season’s premiere and up slightly in total viewers.

CBS aired only repeats.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.2 but finished third in viewers with 5.3 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.1 but was first in viewers with 6.5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but second in viewers with 6.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.7 million.