You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Repeats Top Everything But ‘The Voice’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roseanne ABC Reboot
CREDIT: ABC

With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night.

Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million.

As previously stated, only “The Voice” topped “Roseanne” in the demo, averaging a 1.5 rating and 9.1 millon viewers from 8-9 p.m., compared to the 1.3 and 6.2 million that “Roseanne” averaged in the same hour. “The Voice” was also steady with its performance last week.

After “Roseanne,” a special episode of “Deception” (0.8, 3.2 million) was up in the demo versus it’s previous Sunday episode.

After “The Voice,” “Rise” (0.8, 4.4 million) was even. “Chicago Med” (0.9, 6.1 million) was down in the demo.

On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (0.9, 4.3 million) was up. “LA to Vegas” (0.6, 2.1 million) and “New Girl” (0.6, 1.6 million) were even.

For The CW, “The Flash” (0.6, 1.9 million) slipped in the demo. The season premiere of “The 100” (0.4, 1.4 million) was steady in the demo with last season’s premiere and up slightly in total viewers.

CBS aired only repeats.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.2 but finished third in viewers with 5.3 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.1 but was first in viewers with 6.5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.8 but fourth in viewers with 3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but second in viewers with 6.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.7 million.

More TV

  • Pop Plots New Series 'Flack' Starring

    Pop Plots New Series 'Flack' Starring Anna Paquin in Bid to Expand Original Series

    With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night. Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million. As previously […]

  • 'Double Dare' Revival Ordered at Nickelodeon

    'Double Dare' Revival Ordered at Nickelodeon

    With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night. Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million. As previously […]

  • Golden Globes Placeholder

    HFPA Tweaks Rules for 2019 Golden Globes

    With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night. Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million. As previously […]

  • ARCHER -- "Season 9, Episode 1

    ‘Archer’ Team Talks ‘Escaping Trump’ Through ‘Danger Island’ Season

    With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night. Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million. As previously […]

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Repeats Top Everything But 'The Voice'

    With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night. Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million. As previously […]

  • Janice Lee

    APOS Deals Roundup: Viu Launches 70 Titles, Astro's Tribe Expands in Indonesia

    With the exception of “The Voice” on NBC, repeats of “Roseanne” on ABC topped all of their broadcast competition in the key demo on Tuesday night. Airing back-to-back from 8-10 p.m., “Roseanne” averaged the following in each half hour in adults 18-49 and total viewers: 1.3, 6.3 million; 1.3, 6.1 million; 1.5, 6.4 million; 1.5, 6.3 million. As previously […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad