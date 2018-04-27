You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Quantico’ Ties Series Low in Season 3 Premiere

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
QUANTICO - "The Conscience Code" - It's been three years since American hero Alex Parrish has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage - and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide, when "Quantico" premieres for its third season, THURSDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Giovanni Rufino)BLAIR UNDERWOOD, PRIYANKA CHOPRA
CREDIT: ABC

The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% in the demo and over 20% in total viewers from the Season 2 premiere, though in fairness, the Season 2 premiere aired in the fall when more people are typically watching TV.

Earlier on ABC, both “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.4, 6.5 million) and “Station 19” (0.9, 5.2 million) were down in the demo.

“The Big Bang Theory” (1.9, 11.5 million) and “Young Sheldon” (1.7, 11 million) once again topped the night, but both were down from last week. Fellow CBS shows “Mom” (1.3, 8.5 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.0, 6.3 million), and “SWAT” (0.8, 5.3 million) were steady.

“Superstore” (0.7, 2.9 million) and “AP Bio” (0.5, 1.8 million) were both down week-to-week. “Champions” (0.4, 1.5 million) was even, while “Chicago Fire” (0.9, 5.4 million) ticked down in the demo.

Fox aired only the NFL Draft, which averaged a 1.1 and 3.8 million viewers.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.4, 1.5 million) was down while “Arrow” (0.3, 0.91 million) was even.

CBS again topped the night with a 1.3 and 8 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.1 but third in viewers with 3.8 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 1.0 but second in viewers with 4.8 million. NBC was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.2 million.

More TV

  • NPACT Announces Inaugural NPACT Impact Awards

    NPACT Announces Inaugural NPACT Impact Awards, Books Bob Saget as Host (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings. Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% […]

  • QUANTICO - "The Conscience Code" -

    TV Ratings: 'Quantico' Ties Series Low in Season 3 Premiere

    The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings. Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% […]

  • Jeff Bewkes Antitrust Trial

    Time Warner Chief Jeff Bewkes Sees Big Gain in Compensation for 2017

    The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings. Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% […]

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    'Late Show' Names Denise Rehrig Co-Executive Producer

    The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings. Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% […]

  • Arlington, TX - April 26, 2018

    ESPN, Bud Light Turn Ad Character Into New Rookie for NFL Draft

    The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings. Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% […]

  • Lesli Linka Glatter Claire Danes

    Lesli Linka Glatter, Claire Danes Talk 'Homeland' and History at Tribeca

    The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings. Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad