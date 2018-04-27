TV Ratings: ‘Quantico’ Ties Series Low in Season 3 Premiere

The Season 3 premiere of “Quantico” on ABC tied the show’s series low in the key demo in the Thursday overnight ratings.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Quantico” drew a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers, making it the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast show in the timeslot. It was also down nearly 50% in the demo and over 20% in total viewers from the Season 2 premiere, though in fairness, the Season 2 premiere aired in the fall when more people are typically watching TV.

Earlier on ABC, both “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.4, 6.5 million) and “Station 19” (0.9, 5.2 million) were down in the demo.

“The Big Bang Theory” (1.9, 11.5 million) and “Young Sheldon” (1.7, 11 million) once again topped the night, but both were down from last week. Fellow CBS shows “Mom” (1.3, 8.5 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.0, 6.3 million), and “SWAT” (0.8, 5.3 million) were steady.

“Superstore” (0.7, 2.9 million) and “AP Bio” (0.5, 1.8 million) were both down week-to-week. “Champions” (0.4, 1.5 million) was even, while “Chicago Fire” (0.9, 5.4 million) ticked down in the demo.

Fox aired only the NFL Draft, which averaged a 1.1 and 3.8 million viewers.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.4, 1.5 million) was down while “Arrow” (0.3, 0.91 million) was even.

CBS again topped the night with a 1.3 and 8 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.1 but third in viewers with 3.8 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 1.0 but second in viewers with 4.8 million. NBC was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 3.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.2 million.