TV Ratings: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Up Slightly for CBS

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
NCAA Tournament Arizona Buffalo
CREDIT: Otto Kitsinger/AP/REX/Shuttersto

First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS.

Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night.

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth of a point in the 18-49 demo from last week with a 1.8 and 7.3 million total viewers. “Scandal” was even in the demo at 1.1 and drew 4.9 million viewers. The season finale of “How to Get away With Murder” was up one tenth in the demo from last week with a 1.0 and averaged 4 million viewers. ABC averaged a 1.5 rating and 6 share in the demo.

On NBC, “Superstore” led off with a 1.0 (even with last week) and 3.9 million viewers. “AP Bio” followed with a 0.8 (up one tenth) and 3 million viewers. “Will & Grace” averaged a 1.2 (up two tenths) and 4.7 million viewers. “Champions” averaged a 0.7 (even with its premiere) and 3 million viewers. NBC averaged a 0.8 / 3 in the demo.

On Fox, “Gotham” averaged a 0.6 (down a tenth) and 2.5 million viewers. “Showtime at the Apollo” followed with a 0.6 (even) and 2,4 million viewers. Fox averaged a 0.6 / 2 in the demo.

The CW’s “Tough Mudder: Tougher Together” averaged a 0,2 in the demo and 520,000 viewers.

More TV

  • NCAA Tournament Arizona Buffalo

    TV Ratings: NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Up Slightly for CBS

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

  • FAMILY GUY: Stewie gets sent to

    How 'Family Guy' Crafted Its Limited-Interruption, Stewie-Centric Episode

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

  • Lipscomb's Matt Rose (12) reaches in

    March Madness: How to Watch NCAA Basketball Tournament Online

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

  • RuPaul

    RuPaul Weighs in on Trump, Oprah for President and #MeToo Movement

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

  • THE SINNER -- "Part VIII" Episode

    'The Sinner' Renewed by USA for Season 2

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

  • Jake McDorman Nik Dodani

    'Murphy Brown' Adds Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

  • Rina Brannen Daniel Dae Kim

    Daniel Dae Kim's 3AD Enlists UTA's Rina Brannen as Head of Development

    First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS. Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad