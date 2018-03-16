TV Ratings: NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Up Slightly for CBS

First-round action in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was a winner for CBS.

Airing across primetime, the tournament averaged 4.98 million total viewers, according to Nielsen final live-plus-same day numbers. That’s up 11% from last year’s 4.47 million the comparable night.

ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was the top entertainment show of the evening, up one tenth of a point in the 18-49 demo from last week with a 1.8 and 7.3 million total viewers. “Scandal” was even in the demo at 1.1 and drew 4.9 million viewers. The season finale of “How to Get away With Murder” was up one tenth in the demo from last week with a 1.0 and averaged 4 million viewers. ABC averaged a 1.5 rating and 6 share in the demo.

On NBC, “Superstore” led off with a 1.0 (even with last week) and 3.9 million viewers. “AP Bio” followed with a 0.8 (up one tenth) and 3 million viewers. “Will & Grace” averaged a 1.2 (up two tenths) and 4.7 million viewers. “Champions” averaged a 0.7 (even with its premiere) and 3 million viewers. NBC averaged a 0.8 / 3 in the demo.

On Fox, “Gotham” averaged a 0.6 (down a tenth) and 2.5 million viewers. “Showtime at the Apollo” followed with a 0.6 (even) and 2,4 million viewers. Fox averaged a 0.6 / 2 in the demo.

The CW’s “Tough Mudder: Tougher Together” averaged a 0,2 in the demo and 520,000 viewers.