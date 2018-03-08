You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: 'Life Sentence' Opens Soft on CW
date 2018-03-08

Lucy Hale’s new CW series “Life Sentence” failed to generate significant ratings in its debut on Wednesday night.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Life Sentence” averaged a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 760,000 viewers. That is even in the demo with the premieres of fellow freshman CW shows “Valor” and “Dynasty,” which are currently averaging a 0.2 each, but less than half of the ratings drawn by “Black Lightning,” which opened to a 0.8 and is averaging a 0.6 in its first season.

Prior to “Life Sentence,” “Riverdale” drew a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers, down slightly in the demo from last week.

On ABC, the network’s comedy lineup all saw modest increases. “The Goldbergs” averaged a 1.4 and 5.5 million viewers. “Speechless” drew a 1.2 and 4.4 million. “Modern Family” averaged a 1.4 and 5.2 million, and “American Housewife” drew a 1.1 and 4.2 million. “Designated Survivor” (0.6, 3.6 million) was even.

On NBC, “The Blacklist” (1.0, 5.8 million) ticked up in the demo. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.2, 5.8 million) was approximately even. The 100th episode of “Chicago PD” (1.3, 6.8 million) was up slightly in total viewers.

For Fox, “The X-Files” (0.9, 3.5 million) was up in the demo and “9-1-1” (1.6, 5.97 million) was even.

“Survivor” (1.7, 8.2 million) was even on CBS, while “SEAL Team” (0.9, 6.1 million) was up in both measures. “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5 million) was even.

NBC, CBS, and Fox tied for first place in the demo for the night with a 1.2 each. ABC was fourth with a 1.1. The CW averaged a 0.4. In total viewers, CBS was first with 6.5 million. NBC was second with 6.1 million. Fox was third with 4.7 million. ABC was fourth with 4.4 million. The CW averaged 1 million.

