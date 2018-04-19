You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spikes

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Sunk Cost Fallacy" Episode 1919 -- Pictured: (l-r) Stephanie March as Alexandra Cabot, Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson -- (Photo by:Peter Kramer/NBC)
CREDIT: Michael Parmelee/NBC

“Law & Order: SVU” saw a noticeable jump in the Wednesday overnight ratings this week.

Airing at 9 p.m., “SVU” drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers. Not only is that an improvement of over 20% in both measures from last week, but also matched the show’s highest demo rating since November. The episode featured a guest appearance by Stephanie March, reprising her role as Alexandra Cabot.

Earlier on NBC, a special Wednesday edition of “The Voice” drew a 1.4 and 8.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night. “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.6 million) ticked up slightly in viewers from last week.

“Empire” (1.7, 5.3 million) was again the top-rated show of the night, but was down slightly in viewers. “Star” (1.3, 4 million) was even at 9.

After a repeat of “The Goldbergs” on ABC, “Alex Inc.” (0.6, 2.9 million) hit a series low. “Designated Survivor” (0.6, 3.5 million) was steady at 10.

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.1 million) ticked up with the special musical episode. The season premiere of “The Originals” (0.4, 1 million) was up in the demo from last season’s premiere.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.5 but was third in viewers with 4.7 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in viewers with 7.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 1.1 but second in viewers with 6.3 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.7 and 3.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1 million viewers.

