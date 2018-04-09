TV Ratings: ‘Instinct’ Bounces Back on CBS

“Instinct” rebounded well in the Sunday overnight ratings after hitting a series low last week.

Airing at 8 p.m. on CBS, “Instinct” averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.2 million viewers. That is up significantly in both measures from the 0.6 and 6.6 million viewers it drew last week, which was the first week the freshman show did not get a bump from NCAA basketball.

Earlier on CBS, “60 Minutes” (1.5, 10.8 million) was also up in both measures from last week. Later, “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 8.1 million) and “Madam Secretary” (0.6, 6.3 million) were up as well.

For ABC, “American Idol” (1.5, 7.2 million) held mostly steady and tied “60 Minutes” as the top-rated show of the night. “Deception” (0.7, 3.7 million) hit a new series low in both measures.

On NBC, “Dateline NBC” (0.6, 4.3 million) was down. “Little Big Shots” (0.9, 6.7 million) was down slightly in the demo. “Genius Junior” (0.7, 4.5 million) and “Timeless” (0.6, 2.5 million) were steady.

For Fox, “Bob’s Burgers” (0.8, 1.7 million) ticked up, while “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.1 million), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.8, 1.7 million), and “Family Guy” (0.9, 1.98 million) were even. “The Last Man on Earth” (0.7, 1.5 million) was up in both measures.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.1 but finished second in viewers with 5.8 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.0 but first in viewers with 8.3 million. NBC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.7. NBC was third in viewers with 4.5 million. Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.