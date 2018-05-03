You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Tops Quiet Wednesday

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson in the "Sweet Sorrow” episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Chuck Hodes

Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night.

Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was also steady.

“Survivor” (1.5, 7.8 million) finished just behind “Empire” in the demo but was also the most-watched show of the night. A new episode of “SEAL Team” (0.9, 5.9 million) was up slightly in the demo, while “Code Black” (0.7, 5.1 million) held steady.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.2, 4.9 million) is currently at a new low. “Alex Inc.” (0.8, 3.2 million)  was up in both measures, while “Modern Family” (1.3, 4.7 million) was approximately even. “American Housewife” (0.9, 3.8 million) dipped to a new low. “Designated Survivor” (0.6, 3.6 million) was up in the demo.

“The Blacklist” (0.8, 5.5 million) was even on NBC. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.2, 6.3 million) dipped in the demo. “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.1 million) was even.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.1 million) and “The Originals” (0.4, 0.93 million) were even.

Fox won the night in the demo with 1.4 but finished third in viewers with 4.6 million. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 1.1 each. CBS was first in viewers with 6.3 million. NBC was second with 5.9 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.9 and 4 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 an 1 million viewers.

More TV

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O'Brien's TBS Show Will Move To Half-Hour Format in 2019

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Layoffs Loom in U.K. as Discovery Looks to Make Cuts After Scripps Deal

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

  • Oxygen TV Network Launching Crime-Themed AR

    Oxygen Network Launching Crime-Themed AR App

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

  • Black Panther Stranger Things

    'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Lead 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard and Taraji

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Tops Quiet Wednesday

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

  • Netflix Reed Hastings

    Netflix’s Reed Hastings Signals Detente with E.U., French Film Authorities

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

  • Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY

    Gayle King on New Charlie Rose Allegations: 'I Feel Sick to My Stomach'

    “Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night. Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad