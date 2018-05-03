TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Tops Quiet Wednesday

“Empire” celebrated its Season 5 renewal by topping all of its broadcast competition in the key demo once again on Wednesday night.

Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers, approximately even with its performance last week. Later on Fox, “Star” (1.2, 3.9 million) was also steady.

“Survivor” (1.5, 7.8 million) finished just behind “Empire” in the demo but was also the most-watched show of the night. A new episode of “SEAL Team” (0.9, 5.9 million) was up slightly in the demo, while “Code Black” (0.7, 5.1 million) held steady.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.2, 4.9 million) is currently at a new low. “Alex Inc.” (0.8, 3.2 million) was up in both measures, while “Modern Family” (1.3, 4.7 million) was approximately even. “American Housewife” (0.9, 3.8 million) dipped to a new low. “Designated Survivor” (0.6, 3.6 million) was up in the demo.

“The Blacklist” (0.8, 5.5 million) was even on NBC. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.2, 6.3 million) dipped in the demo. “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.1 million) was even.

On The CW, “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.1 million) and “The Originals” (0.4, 0.93 million) were even.

Fox won the night in the demo with 1.4 but finished third in viewers with 4.6 million. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 1.1 each. CBS was first in viewers with 6.3 million. NBC was second with 5.9 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.9 and 4 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 an 1 million viewers.