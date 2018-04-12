TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Holds Steady to Top Wednesday

“Empire” was even in the Wednesday overnight ratings, allowing it to remain the top-rated show of the night.

Airing at 8 p.m. on Fox, “Empire” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers. It’s closest competition for the night was “Survivor” on CBS, which slipped a little in the demo from last week to a 1.5 but was the most-watched show of the night with 7.9 million viewers.

Later on Fox, “Star” (1.3, 4.3 million) was also even.

After “Survivor,” “SEAL Team” (1.0, 6.3 million) was even, while “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.2 million) was down from last week.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.2, 5.2 million) was down, while “Alex Inc.” (0.9, 3.6 million) was even. “Modern Family” (1.4, 4.9 million) saw a slight decline in viewers, as did “American Housewife” (1.1, 4 million) and “Designated Survivor” (0.6, 3.4 million).

For NBC, “The Blacklist” (0.8, 5.1 million) held steady. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.1, 5.4 million) was down around 20% in both measures from its last original in March. “Chicago PD” (1.1, 5.8 million) was also down.

On The CW, the special “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” drew a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.6 but finished third in viewers with 5 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.1 but first in viewers with 6.5 million. ABC and NBC tied for third in the demo with a 1.0 each. NBC was second in viewers with 5.5 million. ABC was fourth with 4.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.