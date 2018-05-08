TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars: Athletes’ Dips in Week 2

The second episode of “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” was down slightly week-to-week in the overnight ratings.

Airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers. That is down by approximately 13% in the demo and 10% in total viewers from last week’s premiere, which was itself a new premiere low for the dancing competition series.

Later on ABC, “The Crossing” (0.5, 3.9 million) was even.

“The Voice” (1.5, 8.3 million) was also down slightly from last week on NBC, but was still the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. The season premiere of ” Running Wild w Bear Grylls” (0.9, 3.9 million) was down in the demo from last season’s premiere but up in total viewers. It also topped its timeslot in the demo.

The Season 2 finale of “Kevin Can Wait” (1.0, 5.4 million) improved week-to-week in the demo and was on par with the previous season finale. “Man With a Plan” (0.8, 4.9 million), “Superior Donuts” (0.7, 4.4 million), and “Elementary” (0.6, 4.6 million) were all even.

For Fox, “Lucifer” (0.7, 2.9 million) was down, while “The Resident” (0.9, 4 million) ticked up in the demo.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.4, 1.6 million) dipped in the demo while “iZombie” (0.3, 0.82 million) improved.

NBC won the night with a 1.3 and 6.8 million viewers. ABC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.8. ABC was second in total viewers with 6.4 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 3.4 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 4.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers.