TV Ratings: ‘Code Black’ Debuts Down in Season 3

"Third Year" -- A drug bust-turned-shootout tests the bravery of the doctors of Angels Memorial as they race to save a girl caught in the crossfire. Also, Willis (Rob Lowe) shifts his focus to field medicine, choosing to work primarily on an ambulance with his new partner, paramedic Rox (Moon Bloodgood). And Leanne (Marcia Gay Harden) begins her journey to adopt Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind), on the third season premiere of CODE BLACK, Wednesday, April 25 (10:00-11:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
The Season 3 premiere of “Code Black” on CBS was down significantly from the Season 2 premiere in Fall 2016.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Code Black” averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. That is down approximately 40% in the demo and 13% in total viewers compared to the Season 2 premiere, which drew a 1.2 and 6.4 million viewers.

Earlier on CBS, “Survivor” (1.6, 7.8 million) was steady and was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “SEAL Team” (0.8, 6.3 million) returned from a two week hiatus down in the demo.

ABC aired mostly repeats but did run two new episodes of “Alex Inc.” The first was up slightly from the last episode with a 0.7 and 3 million viewers. The second ticked down with a 0.6 and 2.5 million.

On NBC, a new episode of “The Blacklist” (0.8, 5.2 million) was even.

For Fox, “Empire” (1.6, 5.3 million) ticked down in the demo, while “Star” (1.2, 3.8 million) was mostly even.

Both “Riverdale” (0.4, 1.2 million) and “The Originals” (0.4, 1 million) were even.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 1.4 but was second in viewers with 4.5 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.0 but was first in viewers with 6.5 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.7 and 4.1 million. ABC was fourth with a 0.6 and 3.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million.

