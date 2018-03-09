You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Champions’ Premiere Provides Little Lift for NBC

CHAMPIONS -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Anders Holm as Vince, Andy Favreau as Matthew, J.J. Totah as Michael -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)
CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/NBC

The NBC comedy “Champions” got off to a so-so start in the Nielsen overnight ratings on Thursday.

Airing at 9:30 p.m., “Champions” averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.98 million viewers. That is slightly better than the time slot premiere of fellow freshman comedy “AP Bio,” which drew a 0.7 and 2.6 million on March 1. However, both shows still rank as the lowest-rated comedy premieres on NBC this season. “Champions” also failed to improve on the ratings of “Great News,” which averaged a 0.7 and 2.97 million viewers in the same time slot during its second season.

Earlier on NBC, “Superstore” (1.1, 3.7 million) was up in the demo, as was “AP Bio” (0.8, 2.6 million). “Will & Grace” (1.1, 4.2 million) was even at 9, while “Chicago Fire” (1.3, 6.5 million) was up in both measures.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.7, 7.1 million), “Scandal” (1.1, 4.8 million), and “How to Get Away With Murder” (0.9, 3.5 million) were all down slightly in the demo.

CBS’ Thursday comedy lineup was approximately even across the board. “The Big Bang Theory” drew a 2.6 and 13.8 million viewers, while “Young Sheldon” drew a 2.2 and 12.6 million, making them the top show of the night in both measures. “Mom” averaged a 1.5 and 9.3 million viewers, followed by “Life in Pieces” with a 1.2 and 6.98 million. “SWAT” (1.0, 5.7 million) was up in the demo at 10.

For Fox, “Gotham” (0.7, 2.5 million) was down slightly in the demo while “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.4 million) was even.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.5, 1.7 million) dipped in the demo, while “Arrow” (0.4, 1.4 million) was up in total viewers.

CBS won the night outright with a 1.6 and 9 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 5.1 million. NBC was third with a 1.1 and 4.4 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million.

