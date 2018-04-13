TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ Lead Quiet Thursday

"The Reclusive Potential" - Pictured: Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). A brilliant but reclusive scientist, Doctor Wolcott (Peter MacNicol), invites Sheldon to his cabin in the middle of nowhere, and Leonard, Raj and Howard go along for the trip. Also, Penny and Bernadette improvise after Amy doesn't like the tame bachelorette party they planned for her, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, April 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The potent one-two punch of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” once again led an otherwise slow Thursday in the overnight ratings.

“Big Bang Theory” led off at 8 p.m. with a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.5 million viewers, making it once again the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Young Sheldon” followed at 8:30 with a 1.9 and 11.5 million viewers. Both CBS comedies were even with their previous originals.

“Mom” (1.4, 9 million) was also even at 9 on CBS. “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.5 million) and “SWAT” (0.9, 5.3 million) were both up in the demo.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6, 6.9 million) was even. “Station 19” (1.0, 5.6 million) and “Scandal” (0.9, 4.2 million) ticked up in viewers.

For NBC, “Superstore” (0.8, 3.2 million) and “AP Bio” (0.6, 2.1 million) were even. “Champions” (0.4, 1.7 million) hit a new low in both measures. “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.5 million) was even.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.7, 2.4 million) was even while “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.7, 2.7 million) ticked up in the demo.

“Supernatural” (0.5, 1.5 million) and “Arrow” (0.4, 1.1 million) were both up in the demo.

CBS led the night with a 1.4 and 8.4 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 5.6 million. NBC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.7. NBC was third in viewers with 3.4 million. Fox was fourth with 2.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million.

