TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Rebounds From Series Low

“The Big Bang Theory” bounced back from the series low in the key demo it hit last week.

Airing at 8 p.m., “The Big Bang Theory”–which saw Jerry O’Connell make a guest appearance as Sheldon’s brother–averaged a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers. That is up approximately 15% from the 2.0 the show drew last week. It was the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

Later on CBS, “Young Sheldon” (1.9, 11.6 million) was even, as was “Mom” (1.4, 8.8 million). “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.3 million) ticked up in the demo, and “SWAT” (0.8, 5.1 million) was steady.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6, 6.6 million) was steady. “Station 19” (1.1, 5.2 million) was up over 20% in the demo from last week. “Quantico” (0.5, 2.2 million) dipped in total viewers.

For NBC, the season finale of “Superstore” (0.8, 3 million) ticked up in the demo. “AP Bio” (0.6, 2.1 million) was up in both measures. After a repeat of “Will & Grace,” a new episode of “Champions” (0.4, 1.5 million) was even. “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.4 million) ticked up in the demo.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.5, 1.9 million) is at a series low. “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.3 million) was even.

“Supernatural” (0.4, 1.4 million) dipped on The CW, while “Arrow” (0.4, 1.1 million) improved.

CBS won the night with a 1.4 and 8.2 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.1 and 4.7 million. NBC was third with a 0.7 and 3.2 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million.