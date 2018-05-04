You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Rebounds From Series Low

"The Sibling Realignment" - Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Georgie (Jerry O'Connell). When Sheldon learns that his mother won't attend his wedding unless he invites his brother, Georgie (Jerry O'Connell), he and Leonard travel to Texas to end a family feud. Also, the Wolowitz kids inadvertently infest Amy, Bernadette, Wolowitz and Koothrappali with pinkeye, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ÃÂ© 2018 WBEI. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Michael Yarish

The Big Bang Theory” bounced back from the series low in the key demo it hit last week.

Airing at 8 p.m., “The Big Bang Theory”–which saw Jerry O’Connell make a guest appearance as Sheldon’s brother–averaged a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers. That is up approximately 15% from the 2.0 the show drew last week. It was the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

Later on CBS, “Young Sheldon” (1.9, 11.6 million) was even, as was “Mom” (1.4, 8.8 million). “Life in Pieces” (1.1, 6.3 million) ticked up in the demo, and “SWAT” (0.8, 5.1 million) was steady.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6, 6.6 million) was steady. “Station 19” (1.1, 5.2 million) was up over 20% in the demo from last week. “Quantico” (0.5, 2.2 million) dipped in total viewers.

For NBC, the season finale of “Superstore” (0.8, 3 million) ticked up in the demo. “AP Bio” (0.6, 2.1 million) was up in both measures. After a repeat of “Will & Grace,” a new episode of “Champions” (0.4, 1.5 million) was even. “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.4 million) ticked up in the demo.

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.5, 1.9 million) is at a series low. “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.3 million) was even.

“Supernatural” (0.4, 1.4 million) dipped on The CW, while “Arrow” (0.4, 1.1 million) improved.

CBS won the night with a 1.4 and 8.2 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.1 and 4.7 million. NBC was third with a 0.7 and 3.2 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million.

