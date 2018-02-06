You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Better Late Than Never’ Finale Hits Season High

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER -- "To the Sahara and Back" Episode 208 -- Pictured: Henry Winkler -- (Photo by: Rico Torres/NBC)
CREDIT: Rico Torres/NBC

In a night of season finales, “Better Late Than Never” on NBC managed to climb to a season high in the key demo, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m., “Better Late Than Never” drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers. That narrowly edges out the previous demo high set by the show’s season premiere, which drew a 1.05. That is also up by over 20 compared to the episode of the show that aired last week. Earlier on NBC, “The Wall” (1.5, 6.7 million) had its highest-rated episode since February of last year.

Later on NBC, the special “The Best of the US: 2018 Winter Olympics” drew a 0.6 and 2.6 million viewers.

On CBS, comedies “Kevin Can Wait” (1.2, 6.9 million), “Man with a Plan” (1.0, 6.4 million), and “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.6 million) were all even. The season finale of “9JKL” (0.8, 4.9 million) dipped in the demo. “Scorpion” (0.7,  5.5 million) tied it season low in the demo.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” (1.8, 6.8 million) stayed even and was again the top-rated show of the night. “The Good Doctor” (1.7, 9.5 million) returned even.

For Fox, “Lucifer” (1.0, 3.7 million) and “The Resident” (1.0, 4.8 million) were both up in the demo.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.6, 2.1 million) was even.

ABC won the night with a 1.7 and 7.7 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 1.0. NBC was third in total viewers with 4.9 million. Fox was fourth with 4.3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.9 but second in viewers with 5.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.6 million.

