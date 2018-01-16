TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Good Doctor’ Lead Strong Night on Broadcast

“The Bachelor” and “The Good Doctor” led ABC to a win on Monday, a night that saw most of broadcast’s primetime lineups grow in both key measures.

According to Nielsen overnight data, “The Bachelor” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, up significantly in both measures from last week. At 10 p.m., “The Good Doctor” drew a 1.7 and 9.3 million viewers, up slightly in total viewers from last week.

CBS’ entire Monday comedy lineup improved this week. The numbers are: “Kevin Can Wait” (1.3, 7.1 million), “Man with a Plan” (1.2, 6.7 million), “Superior Donuts” (1.1, 5.9 million), “9JKL” (1.0, 5.1 million). “Scorpion” (0.9, 5.6 million) was up slightly in the demo.

On NBC, “The Wall” (1.2, 5.8 million), “Better Late Than Never” (1.0, 5.5 million), and “The Brave” (0.7, 3.9 million) all saw significant improvements.

On Fox, the two-part finale of “The Gifted” was up significantly in the first hour (1.0, 3.4 million), and held even in its second hour (1.0, 3.4 million).

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.6, 2.2 million) was up in both measures, while “Valor” (0.2, 1 million) was up in total viewers.

ABC won the night with a 1.8 and 7.5 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.1 and 6 million. Fox and NBC tied for third in the demo with a 1.0. NBC was third in viewers with 5.1 million. Fox was fourth with 3.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.6 million.