TV Ratings: ‘A.P. Bio’ Gets Slow Start on NBC

NBC’s new comedy series “AP Bio” failed to generate significant numbers in the Nielsen overnight ratings during its premiere on Thursday.

Airing at 9:30 p.m., “AP Bio” drew a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers. That is upslightly from “Great News'” average in the same time slot in Live+Same Day (0.7, 2.9 million). However, it was the only NBC program of the night to draw less than a 1.0 in the demo.

Earlier on NBC, “Superstore” (1.1, 3.5 million) was down in total viewers, as was the season finale of “The Good Place” (1.1, 3.2 million). “Will & Grace” (1.2, 4.1 million) and “Chicago Fire” (1.0, 5.6 million) were even.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (2.3, 8.9 million), “Scandal” (1.4, 5.6 million), and “How to Get Away With Murder” (1.0, 3.7 million) were steady.

All of CBS’ Thursday shows were even. “The Big Bang Theory” (2.8, 14.5 million) and “Young Sheldon” (2.3, 12.9 million) were the top shows of the night. They were followed by “Mom” (1.6, 9.2 million), “Life in Pieces” (1.2, 7.1 million), and “SWAT” (1.0, 6.2 million).

For Fox, “The Four” (1.3, 3.7 million) was even.

On The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 1.7 million) and “Arrow” (0.4, 1.2 million) took a slight hit in total viewers.

CBS won the night with a 1.7 and 9.3 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.6 and 6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 1.3 but fourth in viewers with 3.7 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 1.0 but third in viewers with 4.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million.