TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Nearly Ties ‘The Voice’ as NBC Show Dips

AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10 Reveal)" - America's votes are in and live shows begin, as the top 14 contestants perform and the top 10 finalists are revealed, as the search for America's next superstar continues on its new home on America's network, The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT).
CREDIT: ABC

American Idol” came close to tying “The Voice” for the first time this season in the Monday overnight ratings.

American Idol” drew a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers, up slightly in both measures from last Monday. “The Voice,” meanwhile, slipped to a 1.5 and 8.3 million viewers. That is the NBC show’s lowest numbers this season thus far.

After “Idol” on ABC, “The Crossing” (0.7, 4.2 million) was even.

After “The Voice,” “Good Girls” (0.9, 4.1 million) was also even.

CBS aired only repeats until the third “Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special.” The special drew a 0.8 and 3.8 million viewers, up slightly in the demo from last year’s 0.7 but down in total viewers from last year’s 4.2 million.

On Fox, “Lucifer” (0.7, 2.8 million) was down slightly in viewers while “The Resident” (0.8, 3.9 million) was down slightly in the demo.

For The CW, both “Supergirl” (0.4, 1.4 million) and “iZombie” (0.2, 0.71 million) were down in both measures from last week.

NBC won the night with a 1.3 and 6.9 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 6.5 million. CBS was third with a 0.9 and 5.3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 3.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million viewers.

