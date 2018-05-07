TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Dips, Still Tops Sunday

Sunday’s “American Idol” was down slightly week-to-week but still comfortably topped the night in the key demo.

Airing at 8 p.m., “American Idol” averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is down a little over 10% in both measures from last week. Nevertheless, “Idol’s” closest competition in the demo was fellow ABC series “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which drew a 1.1 and 5.5 million viewers at 7 p.m. At 10 p.m., “Deception” (0.7, 3.4 million) also dipped in the demo but was the top-rated show in its timeslot.

On CBS, “60 Minutes” (0.8, 8.9 million) was even, while “Instinct” (0.7, 7 million) and “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8, 7.7 million) both ticked up. “Madam Secretary” (0.5, 5.3 million) dipped in the demo.

For NBC, a special episode of “Genius Junior” (0.5, 2.8 million) at 8 dipped from last week’s regular episode. A second episode in the show’s regular time slot (0.6, 2.8 million) was steady in the demo but down in viewers. “Timeless” (0.5, 2.3 million) was down in both measures at 10.

Fox’s entire Sunday animation lineup saw declines: “Bob’s Burgers” (0.7, 1.5 million), “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.1 million), “Family Guy” (0.9, 1.9 million). “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 1.7 million) was also down. The season finale of “The Last Man on Earth” (0.7, 1.7 million) was steady.

ABC topped the night in the demo with a 1.3 but finished second in viewers with 6.2 million. CBS and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.7 but CBS was first in viewers with 7.4 million. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.7 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but third in viewers with 2.7 million.