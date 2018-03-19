TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Hangs Tough in Second Sunday Outing

American Idol Review
CREDIT: ABC

ABC’s “American Idol” delivered credible numbers in its second Sunday outing, leading the night in the adults 18-49 demo.

CBS’ new Alan Cumming drama “Instinct” got off to a late start in East Coast markets after the Eye’s NCAA March Madness coverage spilled over into primetime, delaying the start of “60 Minutes” by a half-hour. The season premiere of NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and series premiere of “Genius Junior” were ho-hum performers against “Idol.”

From 8-1o p.m. “American Idol” delivered 7.7 million viewers and 1.8 rating/6 share in adults 18-49, according to preliminary estimates from Nielsen Media Research. “Idol” was down about 21% in the demo from its premiere last Sunday, a respectable retention rate following the heavily promoted premiere. Although the show is not likely to be the big-tent smash that it was for Fox in its heyday, the tune-in interest in “Idol” was evident as it grew considerably at 8 p.m. in the demo from its “America’s Funniest Home Videos” lead-in (5.3 million viewers, 0.8 in 18-49).

Instinct” grabbed 8.8 million viewers and 1.0 rating in the key demo from 8:30-9:30 p.m., coming out of “60 Minutes” (10 million viewers, 1.6 in adults 18-49) that was inflated by the NCAA coverage.

NBC’s Steve Harvey-hosted “Little Big Shots” yielded 7.5 million viewers and 1.1 in the demo at 8 p.m. The bow of Neil Patrick Harris-fronted quiz show “Genius Junior” weighed in at 9 p.m. with 5.1 million and 1.0/3 share in 18-49.

NBC sank at 10 p.m. with “Timeless” generating just 2.9 million viewers and 0.7/3 in the demo, although those numbers will plump up with delayed viewing. ABC also struggled to hang on to the “Idol” lead-in with drama “Deception” falling to 4.2 million viewers and 0.9 in 18-49.

Fox’s comedy lineup was on par with its typical deliveries, led by “Family Guy” (2.3 million viewers, 1.0 in adults 18-49) at 9 p.m.

For the night, ABC tied CBS in adults 18-49 with 1.3. CBS had a big lead in viewers (9 million) over second-ranked ABC (6.2 million).

  American Idol Review

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Hangs Tough in Second Sunday Outing

  Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson Join HBO,

    Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson Cast in HBO, Sky Miniseries 'Chernobyl'

  The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Launches Emmy FYC Campaign Billboards and Hotline

  Songs for Screens: Sofi Tukker Premiere

    Songs for Screens Exclusive: Sofi Tukker Premiere 'Baby I'm a Queen' Video (Watch)

  British TV Presenter Ant McPartlin Arrested

    British TV Host Ant McPartlin of 'Ant and Dec' Arrested After London Car Crash

  The Crown Matt Smith Claire Foy

    Petition Calls on Matt Smith to Donate Part of His Salary From 'The Crown' to Time's Up

