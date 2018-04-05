TV Ratings: ‘Alex Inc.’ Slips in Second Week

The freshman ABC comedy “Alex Inc.” saw double digit declines in both the key demo and total viewers from its premiere last week.

Airing at 8:30 p.m., “Alex Inc.” delivered a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers. That is approximately an 18% decrease in the demo and approximately 17% in total viewers compared to the premiere. Earlier on ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.3, 5.4 million) was steady. “Modern Family”(1.5, 5.5 million), “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.6 million), and “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 3.9 million) were all mostly even.

On Fox, “Empire” (1.7, 5.5 million) was down from its midseason debut last week, but was still the top-rated show of the night. “Star” (1.3, 4.3 million) was also down slightly from last week.

For CBS, “Survivor” (1.6, 8.2 million) was even and was the most-watched show of the night. After a repeat of “NCIS,” “Criminal Minds” (1.0, 5.9 million) was down slightly in viewers.

NBC aired only a new episode of “The Blacklist” (0.9, 5.4 million), which was even.

For The CW, “Life Sentence” (0.2, 0.44 million) was up in the demo.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished second in viewers with 4.9 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.1 but first in viewers with 6.5 million. ABC was third overall with a 1.0 and 4.51 million. NBC was fourth with a 0.8 and 4.47 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 503,000 viewers.