TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Builds Big on ‘X-Files’ Lead-In

9-1-1: Aisha Hinds in the "Next Of Kin" episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
9-1-1” was up in both measures this week, building substantially on its lead in from “The X-Files,” according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 9 p.m. on Fox, “9-1-1” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers. That is up approximately 20 percent in the demo and 10 percent in viewers compared to last week. Compared to a new episode of “The X-Files” at 8 (1.1, 3.9 million), “9-1-1” built on its lead-in by approximately 60 percent in both measures.

Most of ABC’s comedy lineup was also up. Those numbers are: “The Goldbergs” (1.7, 6.5 million), “Speechless” (1.3, 4.8 million), “Modern Family” (1.8, 6.2 million), “American Housewife” (1.3, 5 million). A new episode of “Match Game” (0.8, 3.3 million) was even.

On NBC, the 100th episode of “The Blacklist” (1.1, 6.5 million) ticked up in the demo. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.4, 6.2 million) and “Chicago PD” (1.4, 6.6 million) were even.

On CBS, “The Amazing Race” (1.5, 6.8 million) was even, while “SEAL Team” (1.1, 6.6 million) was up in the demo. “Criminal Minds” (1.0, 5.6 million) was even.

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.5, 1.5 million) was even, while “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.64 million) ticked up in the demo.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.4 but finished third in total viewers with 5 million. NBC and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 1.3. NBC was first in total viewers with 6.45 million. ABC was fourth in viewers with 4.8 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.2 but second in viewers with 6.35 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1 million viewers.

