TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Rise From Weekend Low on Second Monday

The 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, bounced back on Monday night from the low set over the weekend.

The combined coverage on NBC and NBC Sports for the second Monday of competition drew an 12.6 rating in metered market households. That is up from the 10.4 drawn on Saturday and 11.8 on Sunday. However, the first Monday drew a combined 14.5 rating, meaning this Monday was down approximately 13 percent in that measure.

In the fast affiliate numbers, NBC’s primetime coverage drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million viewers. That does not include West Coast viewers, those who watched on NBC Sports, or those who watched on NBC’s various streaming platforms.

As usual, very few originals aired against the Olympics.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” (1.7, 6.2 million) ticked up in the demo from last week.

On CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (1.2, 5.1 million) was even both with Sunday’s episode and last Monday’s episode.

On The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.4 million) was down in the demo by 20 percent from last week.