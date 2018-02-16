TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Hits New Low for Second Straight Night

Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Thursday was down in the Nielsen ratings for the second straight night.

Primetime coverage of the Games drew a combined 13.0 rating in metered market households on NBC and NBC Sports for Thursday night. That is down from the 13.1 the Games drew Wednesday night, which was the lowest rating in that measure for competition from the 2018 Winter Olympics thus far. That is also down approximately 10 percent from the 14.4 rating drawn by the the comparable night during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which aired only on NBC.

In the fast affiliate ratings, which are not time zone adjusted, Thursday’s coverage on NBC alone drew a 3.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers. That does not include West Coast viewership or those who watched on NBC Sports or NBC’s various digital platforms. Total audience delivery data will be available later today.

Only ABC aired originals against the Olympics. “The Bachelor Winter Games” (0.7, 3 million) was down in the demo from its premiere on Tuesday. A special edition of “20/20” (0.8, 3.8 million) more than doubled the demo rating and nearly doubled its viewership compared to the last episode, which also aired on Tuesday night.