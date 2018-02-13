TV Ratings: 2018 Olympics Continue to Hold Steady With Sochi on First Monday

The 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, continue to be on par with the 2014 Olympics from Sochi in theNiselen ratings.

The first Monday primetime coverage of the 2018 Olympics drew a combined 14.5 overnight rating in metered market households on NBC and NBC Sports. That is up by six percent compared to the first Monday of Sochi, which drew a 13.7, though Sochi’s coverage aired only on NBC. On NBC alone, Monday’s coverage drew a 13.3 rating, down just three percent from the comparable day in Sochi.

In the Nielsen fast nationals, which are not time zone adjusted, coverage of the Games Monday night is currently at a 5.2 rating in adults 18-49 20.5 million viewers. That does not include NBC’s digital coverage and will adjust up later today when the total audience delivery numbers are tabulated.

Very few originals aired against the Olympics. ABC aired “The Bachelor” (1.5, 5.9 million) slipped slightly in both measures, but was still the top non-Olympics program of the night.

On CBS, “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (1.3, 5.2 million) was approximately even with its Sunday episode. This was the first episode of the celebrity edition to air on Monday.

For The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.5, 1.5 million) returned even for its midseason return.