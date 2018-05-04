You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘Descendants 3’ Adds Two More to Cast

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Descendants 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney Channel

In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters.

DATES

YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas as they explore the world of big-rigging. Jane Lynch, Giancarlo Esposito, Taran Killam, and Clancy Brown will  guest star. The digital platform has released  first look images of the animated characters in the buddy comedy. See the pictures below.

The series premiere of A&E Investigates “Cults and Extreme Belief” begins with a two-night premiere on May 28 and May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first episode, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, examines “self-help” group NXIVM as former members share their experiences of the manipulations and sexual violation they were subjected to. Other organizations explored in the season include Sanctuary Church, Twelve Tribes, and Jehovah’s Witness. Alex Weresow serves as executive producer and showrunner. Watch the trailer below.

Related

SPECIALS

NBC will honor music group ABBA with the two-hour special “ABBA: Thank You for the Music, An All-Star Tribute” to air in December. The tribute will be broadcast around the world, with BBC Worldwide handling the distribution. ABBA will be releasing their first new song in 35 years, written by group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. Rounding out the Swedish group are Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog. The program will be produced and directed by Johan Renck. Simon Fuller serves as executive producer.

CASTING

New characters have been cast in Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3.” Jadah Marie will portray Celia, the daughter of villain Dr. Facilier from the 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.” Jamal Sims will join the third installment as Dr. Facilier. Sims also doubles as the choreographer for “Descendants 3.” Marie and Sims will star with previously announced returning cast members Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce, and China Anne McClain.

AWARD SHOWS

GLAAD announced at its Rising Stars Luncheon that CBS’ “Survivor: Game Changers” is the recipient of the GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Reality Program category. Zeke Smith, a contestant from “Survivor: Game Changers,” accepted the award on behalf of the show. During his season, a fellow contestant told the tribe that Smith was a transgender man which caused the other contestants to support Smith. The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held on May 5 and will be hosted by Ross Mathews.

 

 

More TV

  • 11th Annual Television Academy Honorees Announced

    11th Annual Television Academy Honorees Announced

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

  • Greg Berlanti Options 'Gentleman's Guide to

    Greg Berlanti Options 'Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

  • CBS Viacom Shari Redstone Bob Bakish

    CBS, Viacom Stalemate Persists as Shari Redstone Floats Board Option for Bob Bakish

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

  • Olivia De Havilland Portrait

    Olivia de Havilland Looks to Revive 'Feud' Defamation Suit

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

  • CBS Viacom Shari Redstone Bob Bakish

    CBS, Viacom Stocks Climb After Report Signals Progress Toward Merger

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

  • Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America

    'Killing Eve' Grows in Ratings Midway Through Season 1

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

  • Michelle Monaghan

    Netflix Drama 'Messiah' Casts Michelle Monaghan in Lead Role

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters. DATES YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad