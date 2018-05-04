TV News Roundup: ‘Descendants 3’ Adds Two More to Cast

In today’s roundup, YouTube Red announced the premiere date from new animated series “Dallas & Robo,” and Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3” adds two new characters.

DATES

YouTube Red’s new animated series “Dallas & Robo” starring John Cena and Kat Dennings will premiere on May 30. Cena voices robot Robo while Dennings plays space trucker Dallas as they explore the world of big-rigging. Jane Lynch, Giancarlo Esposito, Taran Killam, and Clancy Brown will guest star. The digital platform has released first look images of the animated characters in the buddy comedy. See the pictures below.

The series premiere of A&E Investigates “Cults and Extreme Belief” begins with a two-night premiere on May 28 and May 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first episode, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, examines “self-help” group NXIVM as former members share their experiences of the manipulations and sexual violation they were subjected to. Other organizations explored in the season include Sanctuary Church, Twelve Tribes, and Jehovah’s Witness. Alex Weresow serves as executive producer and showrunner. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

NBC will honor music group ABBA with the two-hour special “ABBA: Thank You for the Music, An All-Star Tribute” to air in December. The tribute will be broadcast around the world, with BBC Worldwide handling the distribution. ABBA will be releasing their first new song in 35 years, written by group members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. Rounding out the Swedish group are Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog. The program will be produced and directed by Johan Renck. Simon Fuller serves as executive producer.

CASTING

New characters have been cast in Disney Channel’s “Descendants 3.” Jadah Marie will portray Celia, the daughter of villain Dr. Facilier from the 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.” Jamal Sims will join the third installment as Dr. Facilier. Sims also doubles as the choreographer for “Descendants 3.” Marie and Sims will star with previously announced returning cast members Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce, and China Anne McClain.

AWARD SHOWS

GLAAD announced at its Rising Stars Luncheon that CBS’ “Survivor: Game Changers” is the recipient of the GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Reality Program category. Zeke Smith, a contestant from “Survivor: Game Changers,” accepted the award on behalf of the show. During his season, a fellow contestant told the tribe that Smith was a transgender man which caused the other contestants to support Smith. The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held on May 5 and will be hosted by Ross Mathews.