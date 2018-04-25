TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Dear White People’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.”

DATES

Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their working lives as they explore stories on a variety of global and domestic topics. Participating BuzzFeed staffers include reporter Scaachi Koul, senior culture writer Bim Adewunmi, senior national correspondent John Stanton, reporter and podcast host Ahmed Ali Akbar, science reporter Azeen Ghorayshi, BuzzFeed India editor-in-chief Rega Jha, and senior tech writer Charlie Warzel.

“Golden State Killer Caught: People Magazine Investigates” will air Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery. The first installment of the investigative series’ sophomore season follows People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle and senior writer Christine Pelisek as they explore the case of the Golden State Killer who raped and murdered multiple women.

TV One will premiere “Evidence of Innocence,” a crime documentary series, on June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Created by producer Rushion McDonald, the show revisits criminal cases made against people of color, looking at their convictions through a racial justice lens. “Evidence of Innocence” explores the cases of Lisa Roberts, Mark Schand, Richard Miles, and Melonie Ware.

“Wait For Your Laugh,” a documentary TV movie about the life and career of the late entertainer Rose Marie, will premiere on Decades Network May 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The film will feature interviews with Marie’s former “Dick Van Dyke Show” co-star Van Dyke, as well as Carl Reiner, Tim Conway, and Peter Marshall.

CASTING

William Baldwin has been cast in USA Network‘s and Syfy’s “The Purge” series. The “Backdraft” actor will recur as Don Ryker, the boss and managing partner of Jane (Amanda Warren) at her investment firm. While Don is described as an amiable and smart leader, he also hides a Purge night secret in the series, which is based on the horror film franchise of the same name.

DEVELOPMENT

YouTube Red has ordered a pilot for a new series, “High & Tight,” starring “Community’s” Danny Pudi and “Fast and Furious'” Sung Kang. The sports comedy features Pudi as Joe Barnes, the new babysitter and interpreter to Kang’s Ho Rang, a major league baseball player with an irresponsible party lifestyle that causes Joe problems. “High & Tight” also stars Virginia Williams, Bruce McGill, and Mircea Monroe.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has promoted Deblina Chakrabarty, Guro Viddal and Shaila Chopra to vice president, international television distribution, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Chakrabarty oversees distribution of TV media in Africa, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Middle East, Portugal and Spain, while Viddal will continue to manage distribution of TV media in Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, and Turkey. Chopra is will focus on sales strategy and deal negotiation.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted the season 2 trailer for “Dear White People” on Wednesday. In the trailer, Logan Browning reprises her starring role as Samantha White, Winchester’s radio host who continues to face racist backlash and criticism from white students offended by her commentary on her experiences as a black college student. Created by Justin Simien, the series also stars Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, and John Patrick Amedori.

TNT released a new trailer for the third season of “Animal Kingdom” on Wednesday. The new footage from the crime drama sees Denis Leary‘s “Animal Kingdom” debut as Deran’s wanderer father. Season 3 also features Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra, as the Cody family continues their black market operations. View the trailer and key art below.