You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘Dear White People’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dear White People Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.”

DATES

Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their working lives as they explore stories on a variety of global and domestic topics. Participating BuzzFeed staffers include reporter Scaachi Koul, senior culture writer Bim Adewunmi, senior national correspondent John Stanton, reporter and podcast host Ahmed Ali Akbar, science reporter Azeen Ghorayshi, BuzzFeed India editor-in-chief Rega Jha, and senior tech writer Charlie Warzel.

Golden State Killer Caught: People Magazine Investigates” will air Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery. The first installment of the investigative series’ sophomore season follows People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle and senior writer Christine Pelisek as they explore the case of the Golden State Killer who raped and murdered multiple women.

Related

TV One will premiere “Evidence of Innocence,” a crime documentary series, on June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Created by producer Rushion McDonald, the show revisits criminal cases made against people of color, looking at their convictions through a racial justice lens. “Evidence of Innocence” explores the cases of Lisa Roberts, Mark Schand, Richard Miles, and Melonie Ware.

Wait For Your Laugh,” a documentary TV movie about the life and career of the late entertainer Rose Marie, will premiere on Decades Network May 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The film will feature interviews with Marie’s former “Dick Van Dyke Show” co-star Van Dyke, as well as Carl Reiner, Tim Conway, and Peter Marshall.

CASTING

William Baldwin has been cast in USA Network‘s and Syfy’s The Purge” series. The “Backdraft” actor will recur as Don Ryker, the boss and managing partner of Jane (Amanda Warren) at her investment firm. While Don is described as an amiable and smart leader, he also hides a Purge night secret in the series, which is based on the horror film franchise of the same name.

DEVELOPMENT

YouTube Red has ordered a pilot for a new series, “High & Tight,” starring “Community’s” Danny Pudi and “Fast and Furious'” Sung Kang. The sports comedy features Pudi as Joe Barnes, the new babysitter and interpreter to Kang’s Ho Rang, a major league baseball player with an irresponsible party lifestyle that causes Joe problems. “High & Tight” also stars Virginia Williams, Bruce McGill, and Mircea Monroe.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Metro Goldwyn Mayer has promoted Deblina Chakrabarty, Guro Viddal and Shaila Chopra to vice president, international television distribution, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Chakrabarty oversees distribution of TV media in Africa, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Middle East, Portugal and Spain, while Viddal will continue to manage distribution of TV media in Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, and Turkey. Chopra is will focus on sales strategy and deal negotiation.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix debuted the season 2 trailer for “Dear White People” on Wednesday. In the trailer, Logan Browning reprises her starring role as Samantha White, Winchester’s radio host who continues to face racist backlash and criticism from white students offended by her commentary on her experiences as a black college student. Created by Justin Simien, the series also stars Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton, Antoinette Robertson, and John Patrick Amedori.

TNT released a new trailer for the third season of “Animal Kingdom” on Wednesday. The new footage from the crime drama sees Denis Leary‘s “Animal Kingdom” debut as Deran’s wanderer father. Season 3 also features Ellen BarkinScott Speedman, Shawn HatosyBen RobsonJake WearyFinn ColeMolly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra, as the Cody family continues their black market operations. View the trailer and key art below.

 

 

More TV

  • Dear White People Netflix

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'Dear White People' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

  • Here and Now Review

    'Here and Now' Canceled by HBO

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

  • 'Queer Eye,' 'Jersey Shore' Creators Reveal

    'Queer Eye,' 'Jersey Shore' Creators Reveal How Unscripted Franchises Were Revived

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

  • Forest Whitaker at the Photocall For

    Forest Whitaker to Star in Epix Drama Series 'Godfather of Harlem'

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

  • Gavel Court Placeholder

    Sharp Entertainment Sets $226,000 Settlement With New York State Over Overtime Pay

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

  • George RR Martin

    George R.R. Martin Says 'Winds of Winter' Will Not Be Released in 2018

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

  • Nkechi Carroll WBTV

    Nkechi Carroll Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

    In today’s roundup, YouTube Red ordered a pilot for a comedy series starring Danny Pudi, and Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “Dear White People.” DATES Netflix will launch a new documentary series in partnership with BuzzFeed titled “Follow This,” to premiere on July 9. In each 15-minute episode, BuzzFeed reporters invite viewers into their […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad