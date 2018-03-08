TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases First Trailer for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2

In today’s roundup, Hulu released a trailer of the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” announced its celebrity line-up for the 10th season.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released the official teaser trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Emmy-winning drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The clip shows Elisabeth Moss’s Offred continuing to fight against the dystopian horrors of Gilead. The first two episodes of the second season will be available to stream on April 25. The show also stars Jospeh Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bledel. Moss is also an executive producer along with creator and writer Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released a trailer for the second season of “Santa Clarita Diet” which will be available on the streaming site on March 23. In the new season, Sheila and Joel Hammond, played by Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, are trying to stop a virus from destroying humanity while also worrying about the growing number of people missing from their town. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” revealed the list of celebrities set to appear on the upcoming 10th season which premieres March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Courtney Love and more will serve as guest judges next season. Stephen Colbert, Cheyenne Jackson, and Andy Cohen will make special guest appearances. Returning to the judging panel are host RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews. Watch the clip below.

Ed O’Keefe will join CBS News as a political correspondent out of Washington, D.C., the network announced Thursday. O’Keefe originally joined CBS News in 2017 as a contributor. He will begin reporting on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms starting April 15.

DATES

History’s Navy SEAL drama “SIX” returns for its second season on May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Olivia Munn joins the cast as a ruthless CIA operative. The series follows Navy Seal Team Six on a mission to destroy a terrorist network. The show stars Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, and Brianne Davis. “SIX” is produced by A+E Studios.

HBO will debut late-night docu-series “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” on April 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show tackles social and cultural problems facing Americans today through documentary-style field reports. Cenac was previously a writer and longtime correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” earning three Emmy Awards and a WGA Award. Cenac, Ezra Edelman, John Oliver, Tim Greenberg, David Martin, James Taylor, Jon Thoday, and Hallie Haglund are executive producers.

Showtime will premiere documentary “New Wave: Dare to be Different” on March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on broadcast, on demand, and on the internet. The film tracks the history of small suburban radio station called WLIR 92.7 that helped usher in a new musical movement to the U.S. The movie includes archival footage and interviews from Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Debbie Harry, Simple Minds’s Jim Kerr, Tears for Fears’s Curt Smith, and many more. Ellen Goldfarb serves as director and also produces alongside Roger Senders. Denis McNamara and Gregg Goldfarb are executive producers.

SPECIALS

Comedian Chris Hardwick will return to host NBC’s fourth annual “Red Nose Day Special” on May 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Hardwick will bridge together an action-packed night of programming that includes “Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” and a special edition of “Hollywood Game Night.” Red Nose Day is an annual event that raises money and awareness for children living in poverty in America and abroad.

RENEWALS

NBC has renewed “Days of Our Lives” for a 54th season. The soap opera aired it’s 13,000 episode last year. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer on the series, and it is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.