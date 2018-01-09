TV News Roundup: Tom Green Sets Travel Channel Special ‘Giant America’

In today’s roundup, Tom Green gets a half hour special “Giant America” on the Travel Channel and MTV’s “Floribama Shore” gets renewed for another season.

SPECIALS

Comedian Tom Green will have a a new half-hour special “Giant America” premiering on Travel Channel on Jan. 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. On a quest to uncover the story behind every massive structure in the nation, Green heads right to the state that defined “bigger is better” to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Texas State Fair to see how Big Tex comes to life, answers the age-old question of how the 10-gallon hat got its name and he even attempts to set a record eating an 85-ounce steak.

RENEWALS

MTV has renewed the unscripted series “Floribama Shore” for a 20-episode second season, which will premiere this summer. The show is a coming of age story set in the Florida Panhandle along the beach that stretches all the way to Alabama centered around eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer. 495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as executive producers along with MTV’s Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French.

The Cooking Channel has renewed “Beach Bites with Katie Lee” for a third season. The show follows its host, Lee, as she travels in search of the best local food around, all the while sharing with viewers the flavors, stories and beautiful waterside backdrops of each delicious bite. Season 3 will air in June 2018.

DATES

Season 2 of the DIY Network‘s “Restored” will premiere on Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. The show features preservationist Brett Waterman as he restores and transforms historical homes of all architectural styles to their original glory while making them liveable for today. In the new season, Waterman will restore the historically significant 1906 Arts & Crafts home and Liberace’s Casa de Cloisters in Palm Springs.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Martin Keely has been named executive vice president, product and technology for Disney|ABC Television Group. In this role, Keely will oversee all aspects of Disney|ABC’s digital media strategy and products across non-linear and emerging platforms and is charged with defining and executing plans to effectively monetize both new and existing short-form and long-form content and distribution across multiple screens and platforms. As the most senior member of Disney|ABC’s digital team, Keely will work in collaboration with the group’s senior leadership and business unit presidents to refine the digital strategy for the overall segment.

FIRST LOOKS

“Supergirl” has revealed a first look photo of Chris Wood as Mon-El in his Legion of Superheroes costume, which will appear when “Supergirl” returns to “The CW” on Jan. 15 at 8pm ET/PT.