TV News Roundup: History Releases Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen’

In today’s roundup, History released a trailer and premiere date for docuseries “The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen,” and NBC will air a special to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive promo of History’s “The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen.” The network will premiere the first episode of the four-part, eight-hour docuseries on March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Leonardo DiCaprio serves as executive producer along with Jennifer Davisson and Stephen David. The series is a dramatic portrayal of frontier icons such as Daniel Boone, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and Davy Crockett, as they explore uncharted land. The show will also include exclusive interviews with experts and survivalists. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Yann Demange has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first episode of the upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” The series, based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff, follows Atticus Black as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. Misha Green will write and executive produce with Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Demange’s next release will be the drama “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey. He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, LLP.

SPECIALS

In honor of musical theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th birthday celebration, NBC will air “Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar” on March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special will include reflection and conversation with Lloyd Webber as well as appearances by Glenn Close, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. Lloyd Webber is the creative mind behind some of Broadway’s greatest productions like “Evita,” “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

CASTING

Stephanie March will reprise her role on “Law & Order: SVU” in an April episode titled “Sunk Cost Fallacy.” March starred as ADA Alex Cabot for more than 90 episodes. In the new episode, Mariska Hargitay’s character, Lieutenant Olivia Benson, will cross paths with Cabot when searching for an abducted mother and daughter. Since leaving the series in 2012, March has had guest roles in the television series “Nightcap” and “Odd Mom Out.”