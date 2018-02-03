You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: 'The Gong Show' To Hold Open Casting Calls

THE GONG SHOW - Episode 102.
In today’s roundup, “The Gong Show” is holding open casting calls for contestants and “The Bachelor Winter Games” will have a reunion special.

CASTING

ABC’s “The Gong Show” is searching for unusually talented and unique performers to see if they have what it takes to appear on the show’s second season! The show is searching one-of- a-kind and original acts that could lead to a performance on “The Gong Show” stage in front of a celebrity-filled judging panel and viewers across the country. Potential contestants can apply online at http://www.gongshowcasting.com or attend an open casting in at the Flapper’s Comedy Club in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 24. A parent/legal guardian must submit on a minor’s behalf.

SPECIALS

“The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All,” a reunion special, will air on  on Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. EST, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Following “The Bachelor Winter Games” finale, the special, hosted by Chris Harrison, will reunite the bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world who participated in the winter-themed iteration of the hit romance reality franchise.

DATES

The interactive and multiplatform coverage that fans of “Big Brother” love will return for “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition“, the first-ever celebrity edition of “Big Brother” in the U.S. This season marks the debut of “Big Brother Bot,” the first messaging experience in the show’s history, and the return of the popular live feeds on CBS All AccessPowered by Imperson, fans will be able to access the messenger bot exclusively through Facebook, Kik and Skype to interact with the series like never before. “Big Brother Bot” will allow fans  to cast votes, ask the bot questions about the status of the game and more, get highlights of what’s happening in episodes and the live feed, and participate in “Big Brother”-centric quizzes and polls The season’s three-day premiere will begin on Feb 7 and 8 from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Feb. 9 from 8 to 10 ET/PT on CBS. The show will run for three weeks before a two-hour season finale on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.AWARD SHOWS

