TV News Roundup: ‘The Expanse’ To End on Syfy, ‘The Detour’ Renewed on TBS

In today’s roundup, Syfy has announced futuristic series “The Expanse” will end after its current third season, “The Detour” has been renewed for a fourth season, and Showtime released a teaser for the fourth season of “The Affair.”

EXCLUSIVES

The fourth season of Showtime’s “The Affair” premieres on June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The season promises new lives, new relationships, and the same mistakes. Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson, and Maura Tierney star in the drama, which is executive produced by Sarah Treem. Watch the exclusive teaser trailer of the upcoming season below.

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) will join Butcher Bird Studios at their Glendale location on May 24 at 9 p.m. PT for a one-night only live performance of the family sitcom “Crowe’s Nest.” This will mark the first time a TV episode will be live streamed and completely improvised in the digital space. The performance will be streamed through YouTube on Watts’ channel as well as other streaming platforms such as Super Deluxe. Digital Domain will be streaming a live VR version. “Crowe’s Nest” began as a series of three segments in Watts’ 2016 Netflix special “Spatial.”

RENEWALS

TBS has renewed comedy “The Detour” for a fourth season. The show follows the dysfunctional Parker family members on their trips around the globe. The series is written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, who both co-created the show. Jones also stars with Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, and Liam Carroll.

CANCELLATIONS

“The Expanse” will end its run on Syfy after the current third season concludes, Variety has confirmed. The series is produced by Alcon Television Group, with Syfy holding the show’s first run linear rights in the U.S. The third season is currently averaging a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 570,00 viewers per episode in Live+Same Day.

DATES

Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home” will kick off its second season with four new episodes beginning on June 25 until June 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT . Following the debut week, new episodes will premiere throughout the summer on Tuesday and Friday mornings as part of Disney Channel’s Go! Summer program for kids and families. The series shows actress Raven-Symoné reprising her role as psychic Raven Baxter.

Animated adult series “Animals” will premiere its third ten-episode season on August 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The new season will show a post-apocalyptic New York City that will blend live-action and animated segments. Guest stars for this season include Awkwafina, Lucy Liu, John Mulaney, and Jacob Tremblay. The show was created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano.

FESTIVALS

IFC Center announced Friday that “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh will be presented with the 2018 Vanguard Award during its annual Split Screens Festival. The festival, which runs from May 30 through June 3, will include a live viewing party of the series finale of “The Americans” on May 30, followed by a June 1 panel with executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. Other highlights include premiere screenings of the new seasons of “Snowfall” and “Younger.”