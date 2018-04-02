TV News Roundup: CW Shuffles ‘The Originals’ Premiere Date, Moves ‘Life Sentence’ to Fridays

In today’s roundup, The CW makes changes to its midseason schedule and Investigation Discovery sets premiere date for “Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery.”

DATES

The CW has updates its midseason schedule, moving the season premiere of “The Originals” to April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and moving “Life Sentence” to Fridays beginning April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The move also impacts “Jane the Virgin,” which will now air its season finale on April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and “Dynasty,” with the season finale now on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Investigation Discovery will premiere “Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery” on April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-long special investigates the Hollywood actress’ 1981 death, which was initially deemed an accident, but was reopened in 2011 with new testimony and Wood’s husband was named a person of interest.

PROMOTIONS

Kyra Phillips is joining ABC News as a Washington, D.C -based correspondent, the show announced. She has formerly worked an an investigative reporter at CNN and HLN and has won multiple Peabody, Murrow and Emmy awards.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Global Road Entertainment announced Mark McColey has been promoted as director of development of scripted television for the company. He previously worked as a creative executive for Golden Road, and joined IM Global Television, which has since been rebranded as Global Road Entertainment, at its inception in 2014. McColey has been involved in the development of projects across the slate, including “Den of Thieves,” “Cat’s Cradle,” and “The Dark Beneath.”