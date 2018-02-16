TV News Roundup: TBS Releases ‘The Last O.G.’ Trailer With Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish (Watch)

In today’s roundup, TBS releases the trailer for new comedy series “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, and Alfre Woodard will guest-star on Fox’s “Empire.”

DATES

Tracy Morgan’s new TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” will premiere on the network on April 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series was created by Jordan Peele who also serves as executive producer with Morgan. In the show, Morgan plays an ex-con that readjusts to life after his 15-year stint in prison. Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Gaul, and Cedric the Entertainer also star. Watch the trailer below.

VH1 announced “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for its 10th season on March 22. The episode will be 90 minutes long. The after-show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” will follow the premiere.

CASTING

Emmy-award winning actress Alfre Woodard will guest-star on upcoming episodes of “Empire” as the mother of Taraji P. Henson’s character, Cookie. New episodes of “Empire” return on March 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Tammy Townsend, Loretta Devine, Tim Reid, and Vanessa Bell Calloway have been cast in recurring roles for OWN drama “Love Is ___.” Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil are executive producers, with Mara Brock Akil also writing the pilot and serving as showrunner. The show will draw inspiration from the real-life relationship between Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

CBS All Access announced more cast members joining the drama series “Strange Angel.” The new actors starring in the original are Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman, and Keye Chen. The other cast members who already signed onto the project are Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend, and Bella Heathcote. The show is based on George Pendle’s book of the same name and is inspired by life story of American engineer Jack Parsons.

Netflix announed that the second season of “Santa Clarita Diet” starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant will feature Joel McHale, Maggie Lawson, Gerald McRaney, and Zachary Knighton in guest roles. New episodes will be available on the streaming platform this spring.

RENEWALS

Fox’s talent series “So You Think You Can Dance” has been renewed for a 15th season. The new season will air summer 2018. Judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens are returning along with host Cat Deeley.