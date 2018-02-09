TV News Roundup: Shondaland, Microsoft Announce New Online Partnership

In today’s roundup, Microsoft partners with Shondaland to create original content and Showtime announces a premiere date for its hip-hop documentary “Word is Bond.”

PARTNERSHIPS

Microsoft is partnering with Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes' storytelling company, to bring an exciting new series of content to life online, a series of articles on Shondaland.com, and a series of video roundtable discussions with Rhimes and other female luminaries. The content will highlight female empowerment, inclusion, the role of technology in the modern workplace and many of the issues facing women in today's world.

DATES

In honor of Black History Month, Showtime will premiere the documentary “Word is Bond” Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT across its platforms. The film will use archival footage, in-depth interviews and verité excursions with artists like Nas, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Jadakiss, Tech N9ne, J. Cole, and Rapsody to explore the world of hip-hop lyrics. “ Word is Bond” is directed by Sacha Jenkins and executive produced by Peter Bittenbender, Alma Lacour, Bobby Oliver, James Cuthbert, and Jiah Choi on behalf of Mass Appeal. Hulu released a new trailer for its original series “Hard Sun,” and will release all six of its episodes on March 7. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

YouTube has announced that will star Carly Criag, Rosanna Arquette, and Chelsea Frei as series regulars on “Swipe Right” and will feature Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Peter Gallagher, Tyler Posey, Thomas Lennon, Bryan Greenberg, Charles Michael Davis, Christopher McDonald, Rhys Coiro, Craig Frank, Alice Lee and Sarah Burns as guest stars. Based on a true story by Craig, “Swipe Right” tackles dating and relationships in the digital age and will premiere with eight episodes on YouTube Red. RENEWALS

“Love After Lockup” has been renewed by WE tv for a second season just four weeks into its initial seven-episode run. The show follows six couples who are united for the first time after years of one partner locked behind bars to daily life together and possible marriage. “Love After Lockup” will have ten episodes in its second season following strong ratings during its first four weeks on air.