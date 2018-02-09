TV News Roundup: Shondaland, Microsoft Announce New Online Partnership

In today’s roundup, Microsoft partners with Shondaland to create original content and Showtime announces a premiere date for its hip-hop documentary “Word is Bond.”
PARTNERSHIPS
In honor of Black History Month, Showtime will premiere the documentary “Word is Bond” Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT across its platforms. The film will use archival footage, in-depth interviews and verité excursions with artists like Nas, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Jadakiss, Tech N9ne, J. Cole, and Rapsody to explore the world of hip-hop lyrics. “ Word is Bond” is directed by Sacha Jenkins and executive produced by Peter Bittenbender, Alma Lacour, Bobby Oliver, James Cuthbert, and Jiah Choi on behalf of Mass Appeal.
Hulu released a new trailer for its original series “Hard Sun,” and will release all six of its episodes on March 7. Watch the trailer below.
YouTube has announced that will star Carly Criag, Rosanna Arquette, and Chelsea Frei as series regulars on “Swipe Right” and will feature Jason Sudeikis, Rick Springfield, Peter Gallagher, Tyler Posey, Thomas Lennon, Bryan Greenberg, Charles Michael Davis, Christopher McDonald, Rhys Coiro, Craig Frank, Alice Lee and Sarah Burns as guest stars. Based on a true story by Craig, “Swipe Right” tackles dating and relationships in the digital age and will premiere with eight episodes on YouTube Red.
RENEWALS