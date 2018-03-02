You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Showtime to Make Opiod Crisis Docu-Series ‘The Trade’ Available for Free

A scene from the SHOWTIME original documentary series THE TRADE (Season 1, Episode 03). - Photo: Our Time Projects/Courtesy of SHOWTIME
CREDIT: Showtime
In today’s roundup, Showtime will offer the five-part documentary series “The Trade” to non-subscribers and Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies” has cast several main roles. 

CASTING

Will Patton has signed on as a series regular in the ABC drama pilot “Salvage.” Patton will play Guy, the father of series lead Jimmy Hill (Toby Kebbell).  The two have a strained relationship due to Guy’s questionable understanding of right and wrong. Patton is repped by APA and Grand View Management.

The upcoming Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies” has cast Elena Kampouris, Kevin Carroll, Kiana Madeira, and Ryan Robbins in main roles. The series, which hails from Blumhouse Television, is about a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader. The half-hour drama has received a 10-episode order.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE has promoted Brian Flinn to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, overseeing all marketing and corporate communications functions, including global consumer marketing, WWE Network marketing, creative services, special events, publicity, media relations and corporate communications. Flinn was formerly WWE executive vice president of marketing and communications since 2015.

SPECIALS

For the first time in network history, Showtime will offer a full series for free to non-subscribers with “The Trade.” The five-part documentary series follows the impact of the opioid epidemic and will be available in full on YouTube, SHO.com and Showtime.com. “The Trade” concludes with its finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

