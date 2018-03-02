TV News Roundup: Showtime to Make Opiod Crisis Docu-Series ‘The Trade’ Available for Free

CASTING

Will Patton has signed on as a series regular in the ABC drama pilot “Salvage.” Patton will play Guy, the father of series lead Jimmy Hill (Toby Kebbell). The two have a strained relationship due to Guy’s questionable understanding of right and wrong. Patton is repped by APA and Grand View Management.



The upcoming Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies” has cast Elena Kampouris, Kevin Carroll, Kiana Madeira, and Ryan Robbins in main roles. The series, which hails from Blumhouse Television, is about a handless teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader. The half-hour drama has received a 10-episode order.