TV News Roundup: ‘Sense8’ Finale Special Sets Netflix Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the series finale date for “Sense8,” and the first video from digital series “SKAM Austin” was uploaded to Facebook Watch.

DATES

The “Sense8” series finale special will launch globally on Netflix on June 8. Netflix released key art for the series finale with the tagline “Together Until The End.” The group will have to come together to protect the future of all Sensates. See the artwork below.

FIRST LOOKS

“SKAM Austin” released its first video on Facebook Watch on Tuesday. The series uses a new style of digital storytelling to show the issues that teenagers face today. The content is shared daily in real-time on the show’s page, with all the content being combined for Friday episodes. The first episode will be uploaded on April 27. Watch the clip below.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

“Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern and #MeToo Movement founder Tarana Burke will headline this year’s PromaxBDA Conference in New York City. The women will address entertainment marketers about creating real change in the industry at the annual event. The conference concludes on June 14 with the 2018 PromaxBDA Awards.

DEVELOPMENT

Authentic Entertainment will partner with Kronicle Media to develop female-focused, unscripted content from diverse perspectives. The partnership includes both documentary and unscripted projects. Authentic Entertainment is the production company behind television shows “Flipping Out” and “Trading Spaces.” The production company is also a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Patrick Jager has joined NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s Craftsy as vice president, programming. Jager will oversee the strategy, vision, production, and execution of the Craftsy Programming team. He will also lead the group in their shows, original series, front-of-paywall content experiences, and NBCUniversal integrations. Craftsy is an online destination for crafters to learn, create, and share.

HONORS

Scott Koondel, CBS Corp.’s chief licensing officer, will be feted May 16 at New York’s Marquee by CASA-NYC, the foster care advocacy org, for his work to raise awareness of the needs of children in foster care. The evening will also pay tribute to Karen Azoulay, a longtime volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children.

The International Rescue Committee has announced “Homeland” star Mandy Patinkin as an IRC Ambassador for his continued efforts to support the welcoming of refugees around the world. Patinkin recently traveled to Uganda for his third trip with the IRC to meet people that are welcoming refugees. Patinkin joins George and Amal Clooney, John Legend, Rashida Jones, and Lena Headey in his efforts to help those fleeing conflict and war.