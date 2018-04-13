You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘Scandal’ Cast to Visit Jimmy Kimmel After Series Finale

In today’s roundup, ABC announced Shonda Rhimes and the cast of “Scandal” will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the show’s series finale, and comedian Ali Wong will return to Netflix.

DATES 

ABC will give “Scandal” a proper send off with an exclusive sneak peak of the final episode on “Good Morning America” on April 19 at 7 a.m. ET/PT prior to the series finale that evening at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Following the episode titled, “Over A Cliff,” creator Shonda Rhimes and the entire cast, including Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Tony Goldwyn, Scott Foley, and Guillermo Diaz, will join “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The series finale was written by Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica.

Comedian Ali Wong returns to Netflix in the stand-up comedy special “Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife” on Mother’s Day, May 13. Two years after giving birth to her daughter and with a second child on the way, Wong’s one-hour special will address topics such as the challenges of breastfeeding and having a career after a pregnancy. The show was filmed at Toronto’s Winter Garden Theatre.

CASTING

Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his “DuckTales” debut as Gizmoduck (aka Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera) on the animated series on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The episode is part of the inaugural “Duck Week” which begins on May 6. Miranda’s character will appear in the episode titled “Beware the B.U.D.D.Y. System!” as a young scientist with Latin roots.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kevin Blanchette has been hired as senior vice president, marketing and communications at FremantleMedia North America. Blanchette will oversee the strategic development and implementation of all marketing, publicity and corporate public relations. He will also determine the brand’s management strategy.

