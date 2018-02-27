TV News Roundup: Paramount Network Releases First Look at Trayvon Martin Series Produced by Jay-Z (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Paramount Network releases the teaser trailer for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” and HBO offers first look at “I Am Evidence.”

CASTING

EPIX announced Gretchen Carlson, Diane Guerrero, Nick Offerman, Jussie Smollett and Martin Sensmeier will serve as correspondents for season 2 of “America Divided.” The show, which will also add Carlson and Smollett as executive producers, will air as a four-part series later this year.

DATES

“Arthur Miller: Writer” will debut on HBO on March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary will follow the life the playwright, who wrote such works as “Death of a Salesman” and “The Crucible, through the perspective of his daughter Rebecca Miller.

ABC announced “The Bachelor” finale will air over two nights next week, on March 5 and 6. The episodes will see Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. giving out his final rose and choosing between his final two contestants.

FIRST LOOK

Paramount has teamed up with executive producer Jay-Z for “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which will premiere on Paramount Network July 2018. The six-part documentary series will follow the story of Martin, the 17-year-old killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, and the formation of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Watch the teaser below.

HBO released its “I Am Evidence” trailer, which focuses on the large number of untested rape kits in the U.S. and the treatment of sexual assault survivors in the justice system. Produced by Mariska Hargitay, film premieres on April 16 on HBO. Watch the trailer below.